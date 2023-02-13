 
Monday Feb 13 2023
Royal family 'reluctant to engage' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview in 2021, the royal family issues a brief statement whereas, in response to the Duke’s memoir, Spare, there's been just silence.

During her conversation with Time magazine, The New Royals author Katie Nicholl said: “Dignified silence is a tried and tested format.”

“The palace is reluctant to engage at any level because once they do, it just fuels the narrative,” she said.

“Harry has made so many allegations it’s almost impossible to address everyone,” Nicholl continued.

The expert explained that the firm’s silence seems to be “a sensible strategy” as it’s Harry whose reputation is taking a hit.

Nicholl noted that Queen “only responded when she absolutely had to and it was often short and succinct.”

Meanwhile, Tim Jotischky – a director at The PHA Group said: “Sometimes the hardest thing in PR is to tell a client that the right course of action is to say nothing when your reputation is under attack.”

“The understandable reaction is to hit back, but it can often be the best advice,” he added.

