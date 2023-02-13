MCU disappoints fans after not releasing ‘The Marvels’ trailer at Super Bowl 2023

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are outrageous about Marvel Studios not promoting the first trailer for The Marvels at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The 5th phase of the MCU is officially kicked-off with the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Other than being a trilogy finale, the Ant-Man sequel will also help push the Multiverse Saga further.

In addition to that, another franchise that's going forward this year is Captain Marvel, with Carol Danvers returning to the big screen this summer.

However, The Marvels will focus on Carol joining forces with Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel, continuing the arcs that were started in WandaVision and Ms. Marvel respectively.

As per the reports that surfaced online that The Marvels would be getting its first trailer during this year's Super Bowl.

However, by the end of the night, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer was the only new MCU teaser.

Fans ended up being diappointed when the studios did not add the teaser, with many fans taking to twitter to share their outrageous reactions.



