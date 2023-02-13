 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach throws shade on ex-hubby Andrew Shue on 50th birthday?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Amy Robach throws shade on ex-hubby Andrew Shue on 50th birthday?

Amy Robach had a bash on her 50th birthday, while wedding anniversary with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, also occurred on the same day.

According to Us Weekly, the blonde journalist threw a birthday bash on Monday, February 6.

The celebration reportedly occurred on the same day as her 13th wedding anniversary with the 55-year-old.

"It was a birthday party with close friends. It was a low-key get-together, and no one really knew about it," the source disclosed, adding that T.J. Holmes — who has been romantically linked to Robach since November 2022 — was seen "buying a ring" for the Better Together coauthor's big day.

Earlier in December 2022, an insider confided to the outlet that the pair's connection "blossomed from a close friendship" into something more over time.

"They always had a spark, and their work trips away together brought them even closer," the source added.

"[They] have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce."

Previously, Robach's former hubby Shue is maintaining distance from the host's scandal drama.

According to Page Six, the ex-husband of former GMA3 host Andrew Shue "doesn't want a part of this. No one wants a part of their mess."

"He's very classy," the source said.

Earlier, an insider close to the star said, "[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," adding that it would be "very surprising" if Shue ever made a public statement regarding the affair between his estranged wife, and Holmes.

More From Entertainment:

Penn Badgley reveals he never watched ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, fans react

Penn Badgley reveals he never watched ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, fans react
Rihanna sparks reactions with her jaw dropping performance at Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna sparks reactions with her jaw dropping performance at Super Bowl Halftime show

Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles exchanging 'flirty' texts since his wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles exchanging 'flirty' texts since his wardrobe malfunction

Kanye West's fashion style enters Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit?

Kanye West's fashion style enters Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit?
Is Olivia Wilde dating again after Harry Styles breakup?

Is Olivia Wilde dating again after Harry Styles breakup?
‘The Last of Us' crew members weren't allowed to say 'zombie' word on set

‘The Last of Us' crew members weren't allowed to say 'zombie' word on set
MCU disappoints fans after not releasing ‘The Marvels’ trailer at Super Bowl 2023

MCU disappoints fans after not releasing ‘The Marvels’ trailer at Super Bowl 2023
Royal family ‘reluctant to engage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims

Royal family ‘reluctant to engage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims
Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance

Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance
Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Queen Elizabeth was unhappy at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

Queen Elizabeth was unhappy at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding
Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare

Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare