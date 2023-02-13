Amy Robach throws shade on ex-hubby Andrew Shue on 50th birthday?

Amy Robach had a bash on her 50th birthday, while wedding anniversary with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, also occurred on the same day.

According to Us Weekly, the blonde journalist threw a birthday bash on Monday, February 6.



The celebration reportedly occurred on the same day as her 13th wedding anniversary with the 55-year-old.

"It was a birthday party with close friends. It was a low-key get-together, and no one really knew about it," the source disclosed, adding that T.J. Holmes — who has been romantically linked to Robach since November 2022 — was seen "buying a ring" for the Better Together coauthor's big day.

Earlier in December 2022, an insider confided to the outlet that the pair's connection "blossomed from a close friendship" into something more over time.

"They always had a spark, and their work trips away together brought them even closer," the source added.

"[They] have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce."

Previously, Robach's former hubby Shue is maintaining distance from the host's scandal drama.

According to Page Six, the ex-husband of former GMA3 host Andrew Shue "doesn't want a part of this. No one wants a part of their mess."

"He's very classy," the source said.

Earlier, an insider close to the star said, "[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," adding that it would be "very surprising" if Shue ever made a public statement regarding the affair between his estranged wife, and Holmes.