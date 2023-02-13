Penn Badgley reveals he never watched ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, fans react

Penn Badgley recently made headlines as he revealed that he has never watched the new HBO reboot of his previous show, Gossip Girl.

Badgley, who is currently starring in season four of Netflix hit series You, said it’s not been ‘my cup of tea’ for a long time.

Pop Base reported that Badgley, one of the original Gossip Girl stars, said, “No shade. It’s not been my cup of tea for a long time. It’s probably the genre. I’ve been starring in teen dramas for my entire freaking life.”

It was only recently that HBO Max announced that the reboot will not be moving forward following its ongoing second season and that it had been cancelled.

Fans also responded to Badgely’s comments and flooded social media with their reactions. One person wrote, "Imagine THE gossip girl shading your failed and cancelled show."

Another person wrote, "Wbk they will NEVER be the og," while another chimed in, "Either way the reboot was trash."

Joshua Safran, who collaborated with Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz to bring Gossip Girl to HBO Max, shared, “So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” he tweeted.

“The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project.”