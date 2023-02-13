Prince William ‘gobsmacked’ by Prince Harry’s claim in ‘Spare’

Prince William appears to be unaffected by the scathing attacks made by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare.

However, a close friend of the new Prince of Wales said that one anecdote in the book particularly left William upset.

During his conversation with The Daily Beast, Prince William’s friend said: “It just demonstrates how utterly (expletive) the relationship is that Harry resorted to dragging up this thing that literally happened almost 20 years ago. William was completely gobsmacked by it.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Daniela Elser said that William is upset with the incident because it projects Kate Middleton in a bad light.

“Kate might have gotten plenty of bad press over the years for her penchant for the Caribbean and, for a while anyway, loose understanding of the concept of ‘work’ but this costume detail represented a much more serious charge,” she wrote.