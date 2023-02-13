 
Monday Feb 13 2023
Web Desk

BTS’ Jungkook reveals he misunderstood his FIFA World Cup Invite

Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

BTS’ Jungkook revealed in a video that he was confused by his invitation to perform at the FIFA World Cup
BTS’ Jungkook revealed in a video that he was confused by his invitation to perform at the FIFA World Cup

BTS’ Jungkook revealed in a recent video from BigHit that he was confused by his performance invitation at the FIFA World Cup. The singer revealed in the clip that he had received the news of the performance through a text, but he thought the invitation was for the whole of BTS to perform at the event. He only found out later that he was the only one performing and subsequently “broke out into a cold sweat.”

On November 20, Jungkook went on to perform his hit song Dreamers, produced by Moroccan producer, songwriter and singer RedOne. He was joined by Fahad Al Kubaisi, a Qatari artist which was then followed by a narration by Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman.

Jungkook became the first Korean artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup. The song surpassed a 100 million streams in only 35 days on Spotify, being the only K-pop song to clear the mark that quickly. It also broke the record for being the song by a solo Korean artist to have the highest debut week and debut day streams.

