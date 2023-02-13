 
Rihanna joins friends backstage after epic Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna wowed fans as she delivered her much-awaited, first-ever live performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, since the 2018 Grammys.

Much to fans’ surprise, the Umbrella crooner unveiled her blossoming baby bump as she took to the stage.

Following her epic set, Riri, 34, joined her friends backstage where she celebrated her history-making performance.

On Sunday night, the Diamonds singer became the first woman to headline a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant.

In a video shared to Instagram, Rihanna was seen wearing her performance outfit —the oversized jacket she wore on stage — while her friends hype her up after the successful show.

Rihanna hinted at her pregnancy in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — open to reveal her belly.

A rep. for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to media outlets on Sunday night.

During her highly anticipated performance, Rihanna performed her chart list topper songs including B--- Better Have My Money, Where Have You Been? Only Girl in the World and more.

She concluded the show with a crowd-rising rendition of her hit song, Diamond. 

