Monday Feb 13 2023
Prince Harry hitting William with planning

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Prince William was reportedly left heartbroken by his younger son Prince Harry's decision to share in his memoir the story behind the notorious Nazi costume.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator,  wrote in NZ Herald: "While Harry and Meghan have both made the Princess out to be a bit of a cold fish who failed to dispense hugs or share lip gloss with appropriate enthusiasm, her involvement in the Nazi uniform escapade is not just unflattering but actually harmful."

This reported involvement with Harry's decision to don the costume represents "a much more serious charge" than all the "bad press" and criticism William's wife Kate may have received over the years.

In Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed Kate and William played a minor part in his ill-advised decision to wear a Nazi costume at a private gathering.

The couple "howled when he showed them his deeply offensive outfit picked for a fancy dress party, and gave him the final push that convinced him to wear it."

Harry's photograph later appeared on the front page of a British newspaper. In the memoir, the Duke recalled the shame he felt and how he educated himself on the Holocaust in the months that followed.

William, who still loves his brother, seems to be heartbroken over Harry's recent moves and stunts of dragging the respected members of the royal family into controversy.

