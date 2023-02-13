 
Showbiz
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt MIL ka Dil, showers her with love

Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt put a public display of affection at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception.

Alia attended the reception in a shimmery beige saree and minimal jewelry. Neetu opted for a red and green shalwar suit. As soon as Alia saw Neetu, she rushed to greet her. The two exchanged greetings in a pleasant manner and posed for paparazzi. They walked together after getting snapped.

Neetu later shared the video of their meeting on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, ‘MIL ki Dil (mother-in-law’s heart)."

#SidKiara’s star-studded reception was attended by Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and others.

