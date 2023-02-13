 
Monday Feb 13 2023
Adil Khan's lawyer claims his client has never hit Rakhi Sawant

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Rakhi Sawant has accused Adil Khan Durrani of domestic violence and mishandling her funds. Adil’s lawyer has declared charges as ‘baseless.’

He also claimed that Rakhi has used Adil and her first husband Ritesh to receive money.

Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in May last year. Rakhi shared a picture them in her social media handles. Addressing the claims filed by Rakhi, Adil’s lawyer Neeraj Gupta said, “All this is pre-planned. The allegations are all baseless. Do you feel Rakhi Sawant is so weak that any guy can beat her and she will take it all without a word?”

He further added, “Adil comes from a good family background and does not need to take money from her or shoot her videos. Rakhi had got money from her earlier husband, Ritesh, when they separated, and now she is doing this with Adil. I have submitted all proofs in court, including his bank statements.”

