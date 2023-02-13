 
Monday Feb 13 2023
Web Desk

King, Camilla were insecure by Kate Middleton front page ‘attention’: Harry

Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

King Charles III and Camilla did not want too much limelight for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry in his memoir titled ‘Spare’ reveals how his father was insecure by Kate and William’s popularity.

He pens: “Pa and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate drawing attention away from them or their causes. They’d openly scolded Willy about it many times. Case in point: Pa’s press officer berated Willy’s team when Kate was scheduled to visit a tennis club on the same day Pa was doing an engagement.”

He further narrates: “Told that it was too late to cancel the visit, Pa’s press officer warned: Just make sure the Duchess doesn’t hold a tennis racquet in any of the photos! Such a winning, fetching photo would undoubtedly wipe Pa and Camilla off the front pages. And that, in the end, couldn’t be tolerated.”

