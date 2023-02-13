 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

TXT’s Huening Kai reveals the sacrifice they made to perform in 2022

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

TXT’s Huening Kai reveals the sacrifice made by his group for their year-end performances
TXT’s Huening Kai reveals the sacrifice made by his group for their year-end performances

TXT’s Huening Kai reveals the sacrifice made by his group for their year-end performances in a Weverse Magazine feature. Despite their hectic schedules in 2022 and multiple year-end performances, TXT soon returned to the stage for their new comeback Sugar Rush Ride.

Huening Kai admitted that the group was due to take a vacation in between their schedules. Yet before their year-end performances were about to take place, they decided that they would cancel their time off to work. The band wanted to give their all to their performances, even if it meant not being able to take a break.

“There was supposed to be a vacation in between, but we all turned it down and practiced the choreography instead. We really wanted to do a good job, so we tried to bump up how often we practiced.”

The idols believed that if they practiced their performances more, they would be able to feel more at ease on stage. “We decided to practice more because we wanted to feel relaxed when we got up on stage. We put on a high-quality performance so I was satisfied with the result.”

