Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘felt trapped’ by King Charles, Camilla: Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton believed they were unfairly persecuted by King Charles and wife Camilla.



Prince Harry, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how his brother complained about their father in a private conversation.

He pens: “Willy told me that both he and Kate felt trapped, and unfairly persecuted, by the press and by Pa and Camilla, so I felt some need to carry the banner for all three of us in 2015.”

He added: “But selfishly, I also didn’t want the press coming for me. To be called lazy? I shuddered. I never wanted to see that word attached to my name. The press had called me stupid for most of my life, and naughty, and racist, but if they dared to call me lazy…I couldn’t guarantee I wouldn’t go down to Fleet Street and start pulling people out from behind their desks.”

Prince Harry’s memoir is currently available in stores across the world.