 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Crown' star Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Robert Eggers’ vampire movie 'Nosferatu'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

The Crown star Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Robert Eggers’ vampire movie Nosferatu

The Crown star Emma Corrin has jumped on board Robert Eggers’ vampire movie Nosferatu.

Emma Corrin portrayed Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's Royal family drama The Crown.

According to Deadline, although her exact role has not been confirmed yet, Corrin will star in Eggers' re-envisioning of the story of the bewitching and terrifying, blood-sucking creature.

Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Defoe are the lead cast already confirmed by Eggers.

Skarsgård will play the Transylvanian count, meanwhile, Rose-Depp will play his haunted young prey.

Eggers is not only going to direct but also write the movie, while Jeff Robinson, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus are producing.

The movie, represented by the Focus Features project, is due to shoot on locations in Europe in March 2023.

Nosferatu, which is an archaic Romanian name for vampire, is inspired by F. W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror feature of the same name.  

More From Entertainment:

Jack Lowden and girlfriend Saoirse Ronan look loved-up as they head out for stroll in the cold

Jack Lowden and girlfriend Saoirse Ronan look loved-up as they head out for stroll in the cold
Choi Yena reveals members relationship after disbandment

Choi Yena reveals members relationship after disbandment

Queen Consort Camilla cancels ‘all public engagements’ after contracting Covid-19

Queen Consort Camilla cancels ‘all public engagements’ after contracting Covid-19
Kim Kardashian shares snaps from ski trip with all four children

Kim Kardashian shares snaps from ski trip with all four children
The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney arrive at the Super Bowl with wife Nancy

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney arrive at the Super Bowl with wife Nancy
Billie Eilish snapped in a rare appearance with musician boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish snapped in a rare appearance with musician boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

TXT’s Huening Kai reveals the sacrifice they made to perform in 2022

TXT’s Huening Kai reveals the sacrifice they made to perform in 2022
Yeonjun from TXT speaks about how he changed after Lollapalooza performance

Yeonjun from TXT speaks about how he changed after Lollapalooza performance
Prince Harry hitting William with planning

Prince Harry hitting William with planning
Rihanna joins friends backstage after epic Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna joins friends backstage after epic Super Bowl Halftime performance
King Charles coronation could turn into ‘season 2 of ghastly Netflix series’

King Charles coronation could turn into ‘season 2 of ghastly Netflix series’