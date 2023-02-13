PSL 2023: What is Mohammad Nawaz's goal?

Quetta Gladiators' all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz speaks during an interview with Geo News in Karachi. — Photo by reporter

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has aimed to give an impactful performance for his team in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an exclusive chat with Geo News, the all-rounder said that the team has overcome the shortcomings of the previous edition and this time they will produce better results.

“We all are very excited ahead of the tournament and looking forward to a good show this time. We have a very good combination and everyone looks in great form ahead of the PSL 2022,” he said.

“Our squad is better than before this time because our oversea players are available for a full season unlike last time our combination will not be disturbed,” the all-rounder added.

However, despite being confident about the availability of overseas players, Nawaz said that it is important for the team to have its local players excel in the tournament.

He expressed delight over the recent form of the teams' local players.

“To have a better win ratio, it is important for teams to get performances from local players, and I will also add that our local players like Iftikhar [Ahmed] are in very good form,” Nawaz said.

Nawaz is among the players who started their career in PSL as an emerging player and went to be known as a product of this league.

He shared how the league helped him learn about handling pressure.

“For a youngster like me, it was a great learning experience to share the dressing room with the likes of Viv Richards or Kevin Pietersen. They thought me a lot about the dressing room environment and how to apply my skills during the game,” he narrated.

“One thing I still remember that Sir Viv told me was how to watch the ball and avoid planning the shot before it was delivered,” Nawaz said.

The senior all-rounder said that the league is always a great opportunity for youngsters and hoped that like past editions, this edition too will provide good talent for the country.

“All teams have good emerging talent in their ranks and this tournament will surely groom them as good talent,” Nawaz said.

Nawaz, now an experienced member of the Gladiators squad, said that he will have his own role in the team as an all-rounder and will try to contribute to the team’s cause where ever possible.

“My aim is to give an impactful performance; performances that can contribute to the team’s win. That’s my role and aim in this PSL,” he said.