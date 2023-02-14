King Charles III could undergo clinical examination as Camilla tests positive for Covid

King Charles III's wife Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," the Palace said in a statement.

Sharing details about the 75-year old royal's public engagements, the palace added: "With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

There are speculations that the monarch, who was seen attending the public gatherings with his wife last week, could also undergo observation after Camilla's report.

King Charles and Camilla had reportedly been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 including a booster shot. The UK's Queen Consort was previously contracted the virus in February 2022.

A source has claimed that King Charles would also self-isolate and follow government guidelines to avoid any health crisis. He had carried out several engagements with Camilla earlier this month.

There was no update on the King's condition on Monday, but both he and Camilla have been fully vaccinated including a booster shot.

It is to mention here that Camilla was set to visit the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham for its 100th anniversary this week.