Monday Feb 13 2023
Sarah Michelle Gellar receives Icon Award at SCAD TVfest

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently spoken up about her daughter after being honoured with the Icon Award at the 2023 Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) TVfest in Atlanta.

After receiving her award, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star quipped, “Can I borrow that and show it to my children?”

Sarah continued, “Speaking of my children, I have a daughter who’s 13, and she, like most of you, wants to go into this field as well. And she's in middle school, which I think we all remember pretty much sucks.”

While discussing about her daughter, the actress further said, “She feels really alone, and she doesn’t have people that are into the same things that she's into.”

“I walked around your school today, and I thought, ‘God, I wish I brought my daughter here today, and I wish she could see the community that all of you get to be a part of every day,’” stated Sarah.

In the end, the actress added, “I thought if my daughter could see there's a place for people like us, where we fit in, where we get to work together and do what we love, maybe she wouldn't dislike school so much.”

