Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Prince William, Harry destroying relationship to make their wives happy?

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry have allegedly ruined their relationship for their wives.

The Duke of Sussex has been warned by a royal commentator that his brother William won’t ‘forgive’ him for attacking Kate Middleton in his book Spare.

GB News host Dan Wootton previously said that the Duke of Sussex has crossed his brother’s “red line” with the “completely despicable” allegations against the Princess of Wales.

"William is not going to forgive and forget. His red line, by the way, was not the personal attacks on him, it was the attacks on Kate, his wife,” Dan said.

"William reportedly found that completely despicable when Harry's wife Meghan went on international television and claimed that Kate had made her cry. We've then seen more attacks on Kate in the Netflix documentary," Dan added.

Recently, the Prince of Wales was left "gobsmacked" by the Duke of Sussex's decision to share in his memoir the story behind the notorious Nazi costume Harry wore at a fancy dress party aged 20.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser, in a comment piece for the NZ Herald, wrote: "While Harry and Meghan have both made the Princess out to be a bit of a cold fish who failed to dispense hugs or share lip gloss with appropriate enthusiasm, her involvement in the Nazi uniform escapade is not just unflattering but actually harmful."

The above details and claims suggest that the two brothers have destroyed their relationship for making their wives happy.

