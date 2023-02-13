 
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Batgirl star Leslie Grace breaks her silence on movie cancellation

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has recently spoken out about her shelved movie.

In a new interview with Variety, Grace rejected the claim made by Warner Bros that the scrapped movie “was not releasable”.

It is pertinent to mention that the DC movie had completed filming on the $90 million, but the release was cancelled in August 2022.

Grace spoke out against the claim, saying, “I got to see the film as far as it got to; the film wasn’t complete by the time that it was tested.”

She explained, “There were a bunch of scenes that weren’t even in there. They were at the beginning of the editing process, and they were cut off because of everything going on at the company.”

“But the film that I got to see – the scenes that were there – was incredible,” remarked the actress.

Grace mentioned, “There was definitely potential for a good film, in my opinion. Maybe we’ll get to see clips of it later on.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Grace also pointed out that neither Safran, nor DC co-chairman James Gunn, had contacted her since the movie’s cancellation.

When asked about the future of her Batgirl character, Grace stated, “We’ve definitely had conversations about Batgirl’s future and how Batgirl can make a resurgence.”

“I think fans are looking forward to seeing that. We’ll just see where that takes us; I can’t say one way or the other if that is a reality at this point,” she noted.

In the end, Grace added, “The last thing that I would want to do is give folks any kind of inkling of something that I have not much control over – as we’ve learned.”

