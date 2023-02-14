 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William would not have Harry on the list 'if it were his coronation'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Prince William is against Prince Harry attending King Charles III coronation.

The Prince of Wales, as per a source, has a sour relationship with his younger brother and would rather he and his wife not attend the May event.

The source told the Daily Beast: "You can understand why William has his reservations about Harry attending King Charles’ Coronation."

They said: "The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent. They haven’t spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon.

"If it was William’s Coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the list. It’s no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn’t there after everything he has said and done."

More From Entertainment:

Batgirl star Leslie Grace breaks her silence on movie cancellation

Batgirl star Leslie Grace breaks her silence on movie cancellation
Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks up over lip-sync rumour after 2023 Super Bowl performance

Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks up over lip-sync rumour after 2023 Super Bowl performance
King Charles told Meghan Markle could create 'day time soap' out of coronation

King Charles told Meghan Markle could create 'day time soap' out of coronation
Shannon Elizabeth elaborates on why she warned people not to watch American Pie

Shannon Elizabeth elaborates on why she warned people not to watch American Pie
Prince William, Harry destroying relationship to make their wives happy?

Prince William, Harry destroying relationship to make their wives happy?
Idris Elba responds to the criticism over not calling himself a ‘Black actor’

Idris Elba responds to the criticism over not calling himself a ‘Black actor’
King Charles has 'weakness' for Prince Harry, does not want to lose him

King Charles has 'weakness' for Prince Harry, does not want to lose him
John Leguizamo claims he’s being used as ‘a pawn’ for Spider-Man: Homecoming

John Leguizamo claims he’s being used as ‘a pawn’ for Spider-Man: Homecoming
Adele’s ‘a living meme’ at the Super Bowl halftime Show

Adele’s ‘a living meme’ at the Super Bowl halftime Show
Reese Witherspoon details about Your Place or Mine castmate’s ‘crafty snack’: Watch

Reese Witherspoon details about Your Place or Mine castmate’s ‘crafty snack’: Watch
Sarah Michelle Gellar receives Icon Award at SCAD TVfest

Sarah Michelle Gellar receives Icon Award at SCAD TVfest
Rihanna’s fans express excitement over ‘Fenty beauty tutorial’ at Super Bowl performance

Rihanna’s fans express excitement over ‘Fenty beauty tutorial’ at Super Bowl performance