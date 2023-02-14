King Charles III feels good in Kate Middleton's company

King Charles III has always been very supportive to his elder son Prince William's wife Kate Middleton for her steadfastness with the Firm.

Body language expert Judi James has shared her analysis of the Princess of Wales and the King's relationship with Express UK, saying that the monarchs has had a "slow-burn friendship" with his daughter-in-law.

"Charles has often seemed a rather solitary man who has preferred the company of more paternal, intellectual figures as confidants and friends in his life, like Lawrence Van De Post and Lord Mountbatten, but he does seem to have created a rather slow-burn friendship with and fondness for one other top-tier royal," James explained.

"Kate Middleton might not have been an instant choice for Charles to gravitate towards. She has no apparent love of the kind of horse-related sports Charles adores, like polo, "she continued.

The expert added: "More dangerously, Kate could have provided the kind of risk that Charles seems to hate, which is the natural ability to upstage her father-in-law with her star quality."

Although Kate often grabs attention, she has a quality that “makes Charles look like the most important royal when they appear together in public” as she can “flatter him with her attention but without looking nervous or subservient,” according to James.