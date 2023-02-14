 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2': Pooja talks to 'Pathaan' in the teaser

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Dream Girl 2 is set to hit theatres on July 7, 2023
'Dream Girl 2' is set to hit theatres on July 7, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana has dropped the teaser of upcoming film Dream Girl 2; the actor speaks to Pathaan on phone dressed in an entirely new avatar.

The teaser opens up with Ayushmann dressed as a girl named Pooja. He can be seen wearing a backless lehenga. The girl, in the small snippet, talks to Pathaan on the phone. Ayushmann will also play the role of Karamveer Singh in the film.

Khurrana’s new avatar has won hearts on the internet. After watching him dressed as a girl, they couldn’t stop gushing over his look. One of the social media users wrote: “You are putting Bollywood heroines into rest.”

Dream Girl 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the original Dream Girl released in 2019. The first film became a super hit at the box office. The audience loved the film due to a different storyline and of course because of Khurrana’s performance.

The new part also features; Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal. Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 is slated to release this year on July 7, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Adil Khan's lawyer claims his client has never hit Rakhi Sawant

Adil Khan's lawyer claims his client has never hit Rakhi Sawant
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt MIL ka Dil, showers her with love

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt MIL ka Dil, showers her with love

Shahid Kapoor retweets fans reaction video to Mauja Hi Mauja 'Too special'

Shahid Kapoor retweets fans reaction video to Mauja Hi Mauja 'Too special'
Kartik Aaryan looks like party animal in Character Dheela 2.0

Kartik Aaryan looks like party animal in Character Dheela 2.0

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani shake a leg to ‘Burj Khalifa’ at wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani shake a leg to ‘Burj Khalifa’ at wedding reception

Kajol looks breathtakingly beautiful in 'laid back wedding picture' from #SidKiara wedding reception

Kajol looks breathtakingly beautiful in 'laid back wedding picture' from #SidKiara wedding reception
Adnan Siddiqui, Faysal Qureshi and others mourn the loss of Zia Mohyeddin

Adnan Siddiqui, Faysal Qureshi and others mourn the loss of Zia Mohyeddin
Bipasha Basu celebrates as daughter 'Devi' turns three months old

Bipasha Basu celebrates as daughter 'Devi' turns three months old
Zeenat Aman officially joins Instagram, drops beautiful pictures

Zeenat Aman officially joins Instagram, drops beautiful pictures
Akshay Kumar thanks Tiger Shroff for 'challenging and inspiring' him: See post

Akshay Kumar thanks Tiger Shroff for 'challenging and inspiring' him: See post
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's 'My Name Is Khan' turns 13

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's 'My Name Is Khan' turns 13
Salman Khan drops song 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan drops song 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'