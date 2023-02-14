Sajal Aly's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' premieres in London

 
'What's Love Got To Do With It' is written by Jemima Goldsmith

Sajal Aly’s international film What’s Love Got To Do With It finally premieres in London.

The entire star cast of the film attended the premiere night in London. Sajal along with actor Lily James, Emma Thompson and director Shekhar Kapur graced the red carpet with their appearances.

Sajal kept her look traditional for the international premiere. She wore an extremely gorgeous navy blue coloured velvet gharara with high necked shirt. The overall dress from top to bottom was glittery therefore it sparkled in the lights even more. She wore matching earrings along with the dress and opted for a minimal make-up for the night.

Meanwhile, Lily set the red carpet on by making a stylish entry wearing a light green gown whereas Emma wore a lavender suit with a white shirt inside.

What’s a Love Got To Do With It promotion has been going on in a full swing in the UK as the posters of the film have been put up on metro buses, railway station and subways.

The premiere night had everyone from the team of the film while writer Jemima Goldsmith was missing from the night.

Sajal Aly’s film is a British romantic-comedy film that also features: Asim Chaudhry, Shabana Azmi, Oliver Chris, Jeff Mirza and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. 

