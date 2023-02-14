 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Ram Charan, Ganesh Acharyaa shake a leg on Akshay Kumar's 'Main Khiladi'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Originally Main Anari Tu Khiladi features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan
Ram Charan and Ganesh Acharya groove onto the latest Akshay Kumar's trending song Main Khiladi.

Ganesh shared the video on his Instagram handle, where the duo danced to song Main Khiladi from upcoming film Selfiee. The two joined hand together to recreate the iconic steps of the song.

The choreographer gave a special shout out to Ram in the video, wrote: “I am glad that you enjoyed!!! @alwaysramcharan #mainkhiladituanari.”

The RRR actor also reposted the video on his social media account and wrote: “Only for You @akshaykumar sir [email protected] Master!! Enjoyed.”

The Rowdy Rathore actor felt honourd and thanked the two fantastic human beings. He said: “Thank you @alwaysramcharan, nailed it as always and Master ji 100 #MainKhiladi.”

Song Main Khiladi is a recreation of an old iconic song Main Anari Tu Khiladi featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan originally. This time, Emraan Hashmi is featuring in the song along with Akshay.

As per IndiaToday, Ram Charan is currently shooting for upcoming film RC 15 along with Kiara Advani. Reports also claim that he will feature in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in cameo.

