Karan Johar played a cupid in Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's love story

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have two children; Mehr and Guriq

Neha Dhupia reveals that filmmaker Karan Johar played a cupid in her love story with Angad Bedi.

While talking exclusively with PinkVilla, the lovebirds openly shared their love story. Sharing her story, Neha said: “When I met him for the first time, I was dating someone else and he was constantly dating other people. The one thing that actually makes women attracted to men is not the good looks, not the hair nothing, it is comfort. You need to feel comfortable around a man to actually feel I am attracted to him. With Angad, I was very comfortable around him.”

The Chup Chup Ke actress revealed that she once invited Bedi to her place to introduce him to other people. Bedi went to her house for her, but when he found out that she was trying to set him up with other girls, he then stopped showing interest in her.

Angad revealed “yes we did have someone v imp play cupid for us. ”He went on to say: “Karan was the person who told her that this person is standing right in front of you and you can have great chemistry with him so you should look at him.”

Dhupia, concluded the story, saying: “Thank god he did that.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi is a happily married couple today with two children: daughter Mehr and son Guriq.