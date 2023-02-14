 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Kartik Aaryan gets tricked by Turkish ice-cream vendor in Dubai: See video

Kartik Aaryan promotes Shehzada in Dubai
Kartik Aaryan promotes 'Shehzada' in Dubai

Kartik Aaryan visits Dubai for the promotion of his upcoming film Shehzada, also tries the famous Turkish ice cream.

He shared the video of him struggling to get the ice-cream from the vendor. The video showed the staff member trying to trick him every time he gets closer to grab the ice cream. The staff member manages to trick him several times.

Kartik wrote: “Itni #Chedkaniyan ki isne ki bhook hi mar gyi. #Dubai #Shehzada #SugarFree.”

Aaryan wore a warm white hoody with a pair of blue jeans. The actor seemed to enjoy the fantastic skill of the ice cream vendor as he kept on smiling the whole time in the video.

Film Shehzada is slated to release in theatres on February 17. Produced by Kartik, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar, the film has Pritam’s music.

Besides the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and many others.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in hit Ashiqui’s third part. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up next along with Kiara Advani, reports IndiaToday.

