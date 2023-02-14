 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor's stance on what audience want to watch: 'People seek entertainment'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Kareena Kapoor is currently dubbing for Marvels Westlanders
Kareena Kapoor is currently dubbing for Marvel's 'Westlanders'

Kareena Kapoor shared her opinion on what the audience want to see in theatres nowadays, says they want good movies.

Previously when her film Laal Singh Chaddha was awaiting to release, it faced a huge backlash as the audience demanded for a boycott of the film. Due to the boycott trend, her film failed to perform well at the box office. At that time Kareena stated: “If you do not want to watch our movies, do not come to the theatres, no one is forcing you”

But after the release and success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Bebo’s opinion seems to have softened a bit.

She says: “People seek entertainment. Good movies are what viewers want to see. The audience only anticipates entertainment from a good story. People are exhibiting interest in visiting theatres now that the Corona era is over,” she said. “We are seeing a new crop of writers who work on new stories. After all, content is king and I am happy to see the industry moving in the right direction.”

As per News 18, Kareena Kapoor is nowadays dubbing for Marvel’s Westlanders. She is lending her voice for the character of Black Widow in Hindi for the film. 

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan gets tricked by Turkish ice-cream vendor in Dubai: See video

Kartik Aaryan gets tricked by Turkish ice-cream vendor in Dubai: See video
Karan Johar played a cupid in Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's love story

Karan Johar played a cupid in Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's love story
Kartik Aaryan shares his process of choosing a film, says 'he takes a gut call'

Kartik Aaryan shares his process of choosing a film, says 'he takes a gut call'
Ram Charan, Ganesh Acharyaa shake a leg on Akshay Kumar's 'Main Khiladi'

Ram Charan, Ganesh Acharyaa shake a leg on Akshay Kumar's 'Main Khiladi'
Sajal Aly's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' premieres in London

Sajal Aly's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' premieres in London
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2': Pooja talks to 'Pathaan' in the teaser

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2': Pooja talks to 'Pathaan' in the teaser
Adil Khan's lawyer claims his client has never hit Rakhi Sawant

Adil Khan's lawyer claims his client has never hit Rakhi Sawant
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt MIL ka Dil, showers her with love

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt MIL ka Dil, showers her with love

Shahid Kapoor retweets fans reaction video to Mauja Hi Mauja 'Too special'

Shahid Kapoor retweets fans reaction video to Mauja Hi Mauja 'Too special'
Kartik Aaryan looks like party animal in Character Dheela 2.0

Kartik Aaryan looks like party animal in Character Dheela 2.0

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani shake a leg to ‘Burj Khalifa’ at wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani shake a leg to ‘Burj Khalifa’ at wedding reception

Kajol looks breathtakingly beautiful in 'laid back wedding picture' from #SidKiara wedding reception

Kajol looks breathtakingly beautiful in 'laid back wedding picture' from #SidKiara wedding reception