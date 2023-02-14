‘Elvis’ director shares Priscilla Presley was unsure Austin Butler’s casting

Austin Butler has been lauded for his performance in Baz Luhrmann-led biopic of the late King of Rock & Roll Elvis Presley.

The actor, 31, has nabbed a Golden Globe for Best Actor in January, 2023, and is also nominated for an Oscar for his uncanny portrayal of the iconic singer.

However, Priscilla Presley, widow of the late singer, wasn’t convinced that Butler was the right choice for the role.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Luhrmann recalled the pre-production process for his directorial. “I was not going to make the film unless I found someone who could play Elvis,” he shared. “I didn't really think I could.”

He added that the most “nerve-wracking” screening of his entire career came when he sat down with Priscilla to show her the film for the first time.

“[Priscilla] was quite cynical about how this young kid could, in fact, manifest her husband,” he recalled, noting that the family has had their share of “disappointments” when it comes to portrayals of Elvis onscreen.

“I remember Priscilla said, ‘I know I was hard on you,’ she wrote me an email... She said, ‘Every wink, every move, if my husband was here he would say, ‘Hot damn, you are me!’”

Luhrmann then commended the actor on his exceptional performance, “I think you can’t overstate the level of acting achievement for Austin Butler. I’ve been around it a long time and even I'm a bit mystified by what he achieved – and I was there!”