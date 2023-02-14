 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Elvis’ director shares Priscilla Presley was unsure Austin Butler’s casting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Austin Butler has been lauded for his performance in Baz Luhrmann-led biopic of the late King of Rock & Roll Elvis Presley.

The actor, 31, has nabbed a Golden Globe for Best Actor in January, 2023, and is also nominated for an Oscar for his uncanny portrayal of the iconic singer.

However, Priscilla Presley, widow of the late singer, wasn’t convinced that Butler was the right choice for the role.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Luhrmann recalled the pre-production process for his directorial. “I was not going to make the film unless I found someone who could play Elvis,” he shared. “I didn't really think I could.”

He added that the most “nerve-wracking” screening of his entire career came when he sat down with Priscilla to show her the film for the first time.

“[Priscilla] was quite cynical about how this young kid could, in fact, manifest her husband,” he recalled, noting that the family has had their share of “disappointments” when it comes to portrayals of Elvis onscreen.

“I remember Priscilla said, ‘I know I was hard on you,’ she wrote me an email... She said, ‘Every wink, every move, if my husband was here he would say, ‘Hot damn, you are me!’”

Luhrmann then commended the actor on his exceptional performance, “I think you can’t overstate the level of acting achievement for Austin Butler. I’ve been around it a long time and even I'm a bit mystified by what he achieved – and I was there!”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release
Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon
Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer

Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer
Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?
Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA

Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA
Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week
Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why

Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why