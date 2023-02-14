 
King Charles left ‘mortified’ over embarrassing moment at London mosque

King Charles would reportedly be mortified following a major fashion faux pas during a recent visit to a London mosque, as per Fox News.

Last week on Wednesday, the monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, visited the Brick Lane Mosque in East London where, as a mark of respect, they were required to take off their shoes.

While the visit made headlines, one major fashion misstep, wholly uncharacteristic of the King, was spotted by avid royal watchers; as he took his shoes off, King Charles revealed a hole in his right sock.

Commenting on the embarrassing hole-in-a-sock moment, royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News: “Charles has always prided himself on his keen sense of style and his impeccably tailored wardrobe of bespoke suits, custom-made shirts and tasteful blazers.

“As for the hole, Charles, ever the champion of sustainability, is not above having things mended. He has had favourite suits, tweed jackets and cashmere overcoats resewn and patched up,” Andersen shared.

He then added: “Even the childhood teddy bear he travels with is still regularly restuffed and stitched back up, a task that for decades was reserved exclusively for the king's beloved nanny, Mabel Anderson.”

“In the end, for the king to be seen with a hole in his sock at a time of great financial hardship for most of his subjects is probably a good thing," Andersen further stated. 

