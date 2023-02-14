 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla leaves fans confused with COVID-19 announcement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

file footage

Queen Consort Camilla tested positive for COVID-19 this week; however, the announcement of her diagnosis left many royal fans perplexed.

Buckingham Palace on Monday, February 13, shared a statement that said: “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty, The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus.”

However, as per Hello magazine, royal fans’ confusion arose from the fact that the announcement came after an earlier statement that suggested that Queen Camilla was just down with a ‘seasonal illness.’

The earlier statement had also said that she hoped to be well enough to undertake her engagements on Wednesday and Thursday this week; however, in light of the later statement, she has cancelled all her upcoming engagements due to COVID-19.

As per the outlet, many fans were left questioning as to why the Palace had not waited for Camilla’s final diagnosis to release a statement, while others speculated as to why they must’ve decided to release the first statement in haste.

One royal enthusiast suggested: “Could it be that they thought she had a cold and until they had taken a test, it wasn't thought to be COVID? Just a thought.”

Another added: “Cough, cold, sniffles, high temperature. Symptoms of seasonal illness…also symptoms of covid. However, I'm guessing she hadn't tested for covid when the first release went out, and she had to cancel today's appointments. Likely did think it was a winter cold!” 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release
Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon
Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer

Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer
Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?
Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA

Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA
Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week
Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why

Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why