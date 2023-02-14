Meghan Markle took veiled swipe at Kate Middleton over her wedding to Prince William

 
entertainment
Meghan Markle took to her blog The Tig to dish on Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Years before her first meeting with Kate, the now-Duchess of Sussex saw photos of the royal wedding and commented about the fascination over being ‘Princess Kate’.

As per The Mirror, Meghan wrote: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.

"For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.

"We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here,” she added.

"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” Meghan added.

