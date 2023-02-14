 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
AFP

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week
Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week

Stockholm: Sweden´s King Carl XVI Gustaf is set to undergo a "surgical procedure" next week and will therefore postpone engagements scheduled for the second half of February, the Swedish Royal Court said Tuesday.

The procedure, in the "heart area", would be done through "so called keyhole surgery", the court said in a statement without providing further details.

It added that it had been decided on the advice of the 76-year-old king´s physician.

"After the procedure, a period of rest is recommended. This means that the king´s planned engagements between February 20 and March 3 will be postponed until later in the spring", the court said.

"The king is feeling well and his official programme up to the day of the operation is being carried out as planned", continued.

The monarch is celebrating 50 years on the throne this year.

Born on April 30, 1946, Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus Bernadotte was only nine months old when his father, Prince Gustaf Adolf, was killed in a plane crash in Denmark.

He assumed the throne in 1973 following the death of his grandfather, the long-reigning Gustaf VI Adolf.

More From Entertainment:

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon
Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer

Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer
Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?
Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA

Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA
Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why

Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why
Rihanna tells fans she’s going to ‘put out’ new music: ‘They are waiting’

Rihanna tells fans she’s going to ‘put out’ new music: ‘They are waiting’
Meghan Markle took veiled swipe at Kate Middleton over her wedding to Prince William

Meghan Markle took veiled swipe at Kate Middleton over her wedding to Prince William