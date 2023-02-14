 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

File Footage

Nicola Peltz has reportedly put her feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham aside as she has reached out to her to ask for help with internet trolling.

The Transformers star has been facing backlash ever since it was reported that her father Nelson Peltz is suing her wedding planners, demanding them to refund his $159k deposit.

She has been branded “spoiled, entitled, rich person” after her billionaire father filed a lawsuit against the wedding planners, saying they let down his “world-famous actress” daughter.

After being unable to endure any more against the growing online hate, Nicola asked the former Spice Girls member to help her cope with the situation.

“Nicola has reached out to Victoria for help,” an insider told Heat Magazine. “She has received some really nasty comments online and it’s shocked her.”

“She feels like she’s in over her head and is desperate for help,” the insider added. “Victoria and David have been famous for decades and dealt with all this stuff – and worse – before, and Nicola realises that now.”

As for Victoria, she wants to tell Nicola that she “on her own” with this but “at the end of the day, all Vic really wants is peace,” the insider said.

“She actually sees her and David’s younger selves in Nicola and Brooklyn. They learned their lesson early on, when they were mocked for everything from her music to David’s hairstyles.

“Vic wants to warn Nicola to stop doing so many professional projects together. It’s important to keep some of their personal moments private, to make them less of a target for mockery.”

Before concluding, the insider shared, “Whether Nicola listens or not, Victoria appreciates her reaching out – she just wants the best for both of them.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release
Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon
Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer

Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer
Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?
Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA

Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA
Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week

Sweden’s king to undergo surgery next week
Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why

Rihanna was not paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show, here’s why
Rihanna tells fans she’s going to ‘put out’ new music: ‘They are waiting’

Rihanna tells fans she’s going to ‘put out’ new music: ‘They are waiting’