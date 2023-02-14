Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

File Footage

Nicola Peltz has reportedly put her feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham aside as she has reached out to her to ask for help with internet trolling.



The Transformers star has been facing backlash ever since it was reported that her father Nelson Peltz is suing her wedding planners, demanding them to refund his $159k deposit.

She has been branded “spoiled, entitled, rich person” after her billionaire father filed a lawsuit against the wedding planners, saying they let down his “world-famous actress” daughter.

After being unable to endure any more against the growing online hate, Nicola asked the former Spice Girls member to help her cope with the situation.

“Nicola has reached out to Victoria for help,” an insider told Heat Magazine. “She has received some really nasty comments online and it’s shocked her.”

“She feels like she’s in over her head and is desperate for help,” the insider added. “Victoria and David have been famous for decades and dealt with all this stuff – and worse – before, and Nicola realises that now.”

As for Victoria, she wants to tell Nicola that she “on her own” with this but “at the end of the day, all Vic really wants is peace,” the insider said.

“She actually sees her and David’s younger selves in Nicola and Brooklyn. They learned their lesson early on, when they were mocked for everything from her music to David’s hairstyles.

“Vic wants to warn Nicola to stop doing so many professional projects together. It’s important to keep some of their personal moments private, to make them less of a target for mockery.”

Before concluding, the insider shared, “Whether Nicola listens or not, Victoria appreciates her reaching out – she just wants the best for both of them.”