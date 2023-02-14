Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA

 
Tom Cruise took the internet by storm as he stepped out on a red carpet for the first time in eight months at this year’s Oscars nominees luncheon.

Cruise, 60, arrived in style at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Monday to support his 2022 blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick that has received several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

The Mission Impossible star stole massive spotlight as he wore his bright smile while posing for the cameras on the red carpet.

Cruise looked dapper in a blue three-piece suit and lavender tie. For the star-studded event, he wore his hair longer and had a deep summer tan.

The Hollywood heartthrob clicked pictures with fellow nominees including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Bassett, Elvis star Butler, Everything, Everywhere All at Once nominees Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, Marlee Matlin and directors Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro.

The Edge of Tomorrow star is nominated at this year’s Oscars in the best picture category for Top Gun: Maverick as a producer on the movie.

The sequel to the original 1986 classic Top Gu has six nominations in total, including best original song for Hold My Hand, sung by Lady Gaga and BloodPop.

