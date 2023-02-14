Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’

Victoria Beckham wished Valentine’s Day to husband David Beckham with a lovely Instagram including very cute throwback photos from the early days of their romance.

In the shared photos, the couple can be seen posing at an exotic location, while hugging each other. The British fashion designer was dressed up in a floral tank top, which she paired up with black trousers.

While, her now-husband and the former footballer wore a white tank top with a pair of khaki bottoms.

“26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham (heart emojis) kisses” the former singer, 48, wrote in the caption.

This heartfelt tribute came soon after David Beckham shared a lovely throwback picture of the couple from their early dating period to shower love on wife Victoria Beckham.



David captioned his post, “Happy Valentines to my valentine. We Love You @victoriabeckham... @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

The two are married to each other since almost 24 years, and they share 4 children. Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David and daughter Harper Seven.