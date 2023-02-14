Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

File Footage

Rihanna chose to announce her second pregnancy with beau ASAP Rocky during Super Bowl Halftime show to “display a message of empowerment.”



The Diamonds hitmaker sent the world into frenzy after she revealed her baby bump during her highly anticipated performance during the show.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight, "She knows it was a performance to remember and that is what she wanted. She loves that the performance also acted as such an exciting announcement for her and her family.”

"Rihanna wanted to display a message of empowerment and to show that you can balance it all and make your dreams come true,” the source added. "She feels so confident and appreciative in this moment."

As for the headline making show, the insider said RiRi is “thrilled” with “how her halftime performance went," adding, "There were changes and tweaks up until the end, but she feels so happy with her choices and the final result."

Confirming her pregnancy, the singer’s representative told the outlet that the star is "the happiest she's ever been" on expanding her family with the Praise the Lord hitmaker.

"Rihanna is so excited. She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans," the source added. "She's putting her all into it.”

“She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy."