 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Celebs back Kanye West despite his hateful views?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Celebs back Kanye West despite his hateful views? 

Canceled Kanye West won support from top celebs, including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Joe Rogan, and Lil Nas X, amid reports that his toxic rhetoric spurred attacks on the Jewish community.

According to The U.S. Sun, the Barbadian singer lent support to the disgraced rapper by paying tribute to him in a Super Bowl performance.

"Rihanna is still great friends with Ye, and so is [ASAP] Rocky," an insider confided to the outlet.

"She doesn't care if people are offended by her paying tribute to him at the Super Bowl.

"She still supports him, even if she doesn't always agree with what he has to say or his political views."

Moreover, Joe Rogan also sang praise for the disgraced rapper on his recent The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying, "I don't think he's a bad person, and I think Kanye, the mistakes he's made, he'll be pretty honest about it. He's mentally ill, and that mental illness allows him to have insane productivity with music."

The Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X also chose the Grammy winner as his favourite singer on a TikTok video. The 23-year-old also collaborated with West on his hit track Industry Baby.

Meanwhile, a new report from the racism watchdog ADL revealed that more than 30 assaults and vandalisms in the Jewish community were connected to Ye's toxic rhetoric directed against them since October 2021.

West's popularity in 2022 slumped sharply after the rapper engaged in antisemitism publicly, leading the South China Morning Post to declare the rapper faced the "biggest cancelation of 2022."

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Piqué reveals girlfriend Clara Chia chooses outfits for him, 'I'm a puppet!'

Gerard Piqué reveals girlfriend Clara Chia chooses outfits for him, 'I'm a puppet!'
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes mulls postponing wedding amid ABC drama?

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes mulls postponing wedding amid ABC drama?
Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release
Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon
Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer

Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer
Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?
Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA

Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA
Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate

Nicola Peltz reaches out to Victoria Beckham asking for help amid online hate