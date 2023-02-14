Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes mulls postponing wedding amid ABC drama?

Former GMA3 hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are taking their time to adjust after the affair scandal and in no hurry to moved in together or get engaged.



According to The U.S. Sun, the duo is "absolutely in love," but they are "taking things slow for now."

The insider disclosed, "Their worlds have changed dramatically since this all came to light, and it's a lot to get used to.

"Right now, they are enjoying their time together and adjusting to their new normal."

The couple is firmly committed to each other; however, an insider claimed that "there are no immediate plans to move in together or to get engaged.

"They have a lot on their plates as they figure out their next steps and adjust to things."

The insider added that both Holmes and Fiebig remain married, while Robach also married Shue, despite both divorces being in development.

"You also have to keep in mind Amy and Andrew have not filed for divorce as of yet. They've been working on their full divorce out of court, and when they do file, it's expected they'll just need the judge to sign off on the agreement to make it final. Until then, they're still husband and wife.

"TJ and Marilee have begun their divorce process in court, but until it's finalized, they're also still legally married."

However, in January, Holmes and Robach were mulling exchanging vows after settling their divorce with their exes, as per RadarOnline.

"She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is," said the source. After sneaking around for months, the insider added, "they're relieved it's all out in the open now."