 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Gerard Piqué reveals girlfriend Clara Chia chooses outfits for him, 'I'm a puppet!'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Gerard Piqué reveals girlfriend Clara Chia chooses outfits for him, Im a puppet!
Gerard Piqué reveals girlfriend Clara Chia chooses outfits for him, 'I'm a puppet!'

Gerard Piqué has publicly discussed his romance with his girlfriend Clara Chia for the first time. The former Spanish footballer has revealed that she's the one who wears the trousers in their relationship.

Gerard, 36, split from Shakira in June 2022 after 11 years of relationship amid claims he cheated on her, and went Instagram official with Clara last month.

In his latest on-air chat with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, Gerard confessed that Clara chooses outfits for him when they go shopping together.

“The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me,” adding that, “I'm a puppet.”

Gerard admitted that Clara had become his stylist as well as his new love after the couple were last week filmed walking through the streets of Barcelona together.

The outing marked a further progression in their relationship following their decision to go official on Instagram.

Gerard also shares two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, with his ex Shakira.

More From Entertainment:

Queen's choir on performing for royal family: 'It's quite exhilarating'

Queen's choir on performing for royal family: 'It's quite exhilarating'
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes mulls postponing wedding amid ABC drama?

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes mulls postponing wedding amid ABC drama?
Celebs back Kanye West despite his hateful views?

Celebs back Kanye West despite his hateful views?

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release

Taylor Swift becomes highest paid female entertainer of 2022 after ‘Midnights’ release
Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction after almost 40 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon

Will Smith Oscars slap: Academy president addresses incident during nominees luncheon
Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer

Rihanna was ‘60 feet in air’ despite fear of heights, reveals Super Bowl show producer
Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Rihanna wanted to set example with her pregnancy announcement: Deets inside

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’

Victoria Beckham showers love on hubby David Beckham: ‘26 years and still my Valentine’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing ‘commercial move’ into TV?
Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA

Tom Cruise steals spotlight as he attends star-studded Oscar nominees luncheon in LA