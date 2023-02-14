 
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Christian Bale in 'The Flash'? DC fans suggest so

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

DC fans are taking to social media to say they spotted Christian Bale in The Flash trailer.

According to NME, the much-anticipated DC movie trailer debuted at the Super Bowl, showcasing previous Caped Crusaders Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

However, internet sleuths also theorized that The Dark Knight star could be in the film.

The eagle-eyed fans spotted the superhero riding a Batpod, similar to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

“At the 1.55 mark is a Batman and Batmobile resembling Christian Bale… I will [lose] it in the cinema if he cameos!!” one fan wrote.

“Is that Christian Bale as the Nolan-Batman in #TheFlash trailer? I’m going to FREAK OUT if Bale is back!” another tweeted.

A third wrote, “Wait. Hold up. This actually looks sick! The visuals look crisp, the Batman ‘89 theme made me smile, and was that Christian Bale’s BATMAN?!? Yup, I’m in.”

The trailer came amid Miller's dogged with several legal cases, including arrest and burglary.

However, the new DCEU boss Peter Safran has nodded Miller’s future as The Flash in the DC future, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We’re fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

“When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best way forward is, but right now, they are completely focused on their recovery.”

