Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Prince Andrew labelled 'longest man in lockdown' amid royal exile

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Prince Andrew has been branded the ‘longest man in lockdown’ amid his ongoing exile from the royal family over sex abuse allegations, with a source close to him even saying that he remains the most disliked member of the family.

The disgraced Duke of York is eyeing a return to the public’s good graces after falling out of favour over a sex abuse scandal and his ties to the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but a source close to him has said that he is likely to remain disliked even after his recent efforts.

Talking to The Sunday Times, an insider close to Andrew said that he was now “the longest man in lockdown” and “has become the Millwall of the Royal Family.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Millwall FC’s fans have a famous chant that goes something like ‘no one likes us, we don’t care’.

Prince Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, and despite denying the claims, the Duke of York was forced to settle out of court with a multi-million-pound deal.

As a result of the legal settlement, Prince Andrew’s military honours and titles were stripped, and he was forced to step down as a working royal.

This comes as reports suggest that Prince Andrew has plans to release some previously confidential documents that could redeem his reputation. 

