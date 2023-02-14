Penn Badgley criticises Netflix and viewers for idealising serial killers

Penn Badgley has recently called out Netflix and viewers for “idealising” serial killers.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Penn addressed how viewers found serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer “attractive” on Netflix.

Considering viewers expressing their likeness to violent characters in the series, Penn, who also plays stalker and serial killer on You series, gave valuable suggestion to “people who are finding themselves attracted to serial killers”.

He responded, “You need to look at that, inside.”

The Gossip Girl star explained, “Now, to be fair, with our show, you’re meant to fall in love with him. That’s on us.”

“Ted Bundy? That’s on you! Jeffrey Dahmer, that is on – that is on Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix,” remarked Penn with regard to the streaming giant.

It is pertinent to mention that Zac Efron played Bundy in the 2019 movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, while Evan Peters won a Golden Globe for his work in last year’s mini-series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

To this, Penn commented, “I don’t have answers at this point.”

“I do, but they’re long. Yeah, it’s weird man,” he added.