Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Cate Blanchett breaks her silence on cancel culture

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Cate Blanchett has recently addressed cancel culture and the significance of healthy critique in a new interview.

The Australian actress, who has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Tár, discussed that it’s important to have “a healthy critique” of “historical works of art, irrespective of the artist.

“If you don't read older books that are slightly offensive because of what they say in a historical context, then you will never grapple with the minds of the time [and] we are destined to repeat that stuff,” said the 53-year-old actress in an interview with Radio Times.

Taking Pablo Picasso as an example, Cate told the outlet, “You look at Picasso. You can only imagine what went on in, outside and around his studio.”

“But do you look at Guernica and say that is one of the greatest works of art ever?” remarked the actress.

Cate added, “Yes, it's a fact. I think it's important to have a healthy critique.”

The actress revealed that her new movie Tar used cancel culture as a plot device to “tackle existential issues”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cate also spoke up about the double standards women face in positions of power.

“As a woman, when you don't wield your power – in the way we see men wield their power – then people think you don't know what you're doing, you don't know what you think,” she added.

