King Charles lauds Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers' relief work

King Charles III have lauded the efforts of the volunteers who are providing food, blankets and warm clothing to people who have recently been affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and north-west Syria.

The British on Tuesday met volunteers from the Turkish and Syrian diasporas in London to support their relief work after the earthquakes that left more than 37,000 people dead and thousands others injured and homeless in the region.

Royal Family shared the photos of the King to their official Twitter account, captioning: "Following a series of devastating earthquakes in the region, The King has met members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora communities in London to show his support to those affected during this difficult time. Over 13 million people have been impacted across Turkey and Syria."

In the pictures, Charles can be seen shaking hands with charity workers during a visit to West London Turkish Volunteers (WLTV), and chatted with them as they packed scarves, blankets, jumpers, and packets of biscuits as part of earthquake relief efforts.

Prince William and Harry's father, 74, also formally launched Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent in Trafalgar Square in central London.

It is to mention here that the UK government has reportedly dispatched 76 search-and-rescue specialists and equipment as an immediate response to the disaster on February 6, and has since set out further support, including items such as tents and blankets.