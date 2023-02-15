 
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Prince Harry believed his wedding delay was ‘not fair of universe’

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Prince Harry shares his longing for a family back in the days.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry admits that watching his friends marry the love of their lives made him feel left out.

Speaking about a similar wedding of his pal, Guy, Harry recalls: “He and his bride were the stars of this show, the center of attention, and my old mate was rightly savoring it. It made me so happy to see him so happy, though now and then, as couples paired off, as lovers drifted into corners or swayed to songs by Beyoncé and Adele, I’d wander over to the bar and think: When’s it going to be my turn?”

Harry then thought to himself: “The one person who might want it most, to be married, to have a family, and it’s never going to happen. More than a little petulantly, I thought: It’s just not fair of the universe.”

Harry eventually met Meghan Markle in 2017. The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Westminster Abbey.

