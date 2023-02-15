 
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured amid breakup rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were pictured together in California after rumors of their breakup started swirling.

According to multiple reports, the couple spit after a"big" fight over Super Bowl weekend.

A report by Yahoo Entertainment said the status of their relationship is unclear.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Fox and Kelly were snapped on Monday leaving an office building just outside of Los Angeles. 

The newspaper said the couple were at relationship counseling, but that's not immediately clear and reps aren't commenting.

 The actress doesn't appear to be wearing her giant emerald and diamond engagement ring. Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and Fox reportedly talked to each other before leaving in separate cars.

Breakup rumors swirled over the weekend after Fox wiped all traces of her fiancé from Instagram. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," the Transformers star captioned a final cryptic post before deactivating her account. The lyric is from Beyoncé's song "Pray You'll Catch Me." The actress likely knew she'd cause a stir as the song is all about infidelity.

Sources confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that Fox and Kelly, who got engaged last year, got into a "serious" argument on Saturday. However, insiders who know the passionate couple cautioned their "ups and downs" are nothing new.


