Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Kartik Aaryan shares his ups and downs in acting journey, says 'I had to get in line'

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Kartik Aaryan's last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' became a massive hit 

Kartik Aaryan has made himself an established actor with his own efforts and hard work as he did not had any acting background.

Aaryan says that his journey was not an easy one as he was not part of the same room and had to make great efforts to reach to this level.

“It is the most difficult thing to actually make your own name. Not just in this industry, but anywhere else also. Because I was never a part of the same room. I had to get in line, before that room, I had to reach 10 more rooms before that somehow. A lot of people would just skip those lines. I'm really proud of that journey, added the Shehzada actor.”

The 32-year-old actor has never responded to any negativity that came in his way as he believes in not responding to the same and prefers staying away from it.

“I feel whenever you give a reaction, saamnewale jeet jaata hai (the other person wins). So I don't feel like reacting to it. I don't feel like reacting to any negativity and I don't feel like being part of that negativity. By doing that, I'm just adding fuel to the fire. Whenever there's any negativity coming, you'll always see me staying away from it.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 next, reports PinkVilla. 

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'Valentine's Day' with a quirky caption

Kareena Kapoor's stance on what audience want to watch: 'People seek entertainment'

Kartik Aaryan gets tricked by Turkish ice-cream vendor in Dubai: See video

Karan Johar played a cupid in Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's love story

Kartik Aaryan shares his process of choosing a film, says 'he takes a gut call'

Ram Charan, Ganesh Acharyaa shake a leg on Akshay Kumar's 'Main Khiladi'

Sajal Aly's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' premieres in London

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2': Pooja talks to 'Pathaan' in the teaser

Adil Khan's lawyer claims his client has never hit Rakhi Sawant

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt MIL ka Dil, showers her with love

Shahid Kapoor retweets fans reaction video to Mauja Hi Mauja 'Too special'

Kartik Aaryan looks like party animal in Character Dheela 2.0

