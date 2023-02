Lady Gaga unveils first-ever peek into Harley Quinn ‘Joker’ ensemble

Lady Gaga has just taken to social media to show off her Harley Quinn ensemble, for the upcoming Joker movie.

The upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à deux, is a new project by the famed director Todd Phillips.

The still from the shoot showcase Gaga, cradling her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix‘s face, up close and personal.

The same picture was also shared by the director, but with a Valentine’s Day caption to ‘celebrate’ the heated moment between the actors.