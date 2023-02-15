 
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Rihanna moved into new home to keep her pregnancy hidden from fans: Insider

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Rihanna was able to keep her second pregnancy a secret from fans for months by restricting her public appearances and opting for very loose outfits.

The Diamonds hitmaker sent the world into frenzy after she announced her pregnancy with beau A$AP Rocky during her power-packed performance at Super Bowl Halftime show.

Now, an insider spilt to The Sun that the superstar moved into new home in Beverly Hills in an effort to keep her pregnancy hidden from fans before she was ready to reveal it.

"Rihanna and Rocky moved into their new home in Beverly Hills some time ago," the insider said. "She's rarely been out in recent months and managed to hide her baby bump with oversized clothing to keep her pregnancy a secret.”

"It was for safety and privacy reasons, they just wanted to be in that bubble together for a while,” the source added. "She is in her element and has plenty of support.

"She and Rocky are living together full-time," the source said before adding that RiRi does not trust anybody with her boy, to whom she gave birth in May last year.

"Rihanna also refuses to have a nanny and is a very hands-on mom, only her mother really cares for her son if she has work or other commitments," the insider said.

"She has wanted her own family for so long, and although fans are desperate for new music, it is her main focus right now, but she's not neglecting her career."

The outlet shared that Rihanna has a "small closed circle of family and friends," and some staff members, who are loyal to her for years and who she can truly trusts.

