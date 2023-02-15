 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

James Cameron recalls meeting SS Rajamouli, also praises Ram Charan's role in 'RRR'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

James Cameron says that he would love chat more with SS Rajamouli
James Cameron says that 'he would love chat more with SS Rajamouli'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is not coming slow as it has been receiving love and appreciation from all across the world; from fans to big celebrities.

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, who previously met Rajamouli at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, once again praised the film and also recalled his meeting with Rajamouli.

While talking to Speak Easy, James not recalled his meeting with the magnificent director but also praised actor Ram Charan’s role in RRR.

He said: “And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character for two-thirds of the movie was very challenging. And then you finally understand what's going on in his head, and it's heartbreaking. I just think it's a triumph. And I told Mr. Rajamouli this in person recently. But, we didn't really get much time to talk. It was crowded. I'd love to talk to him more.”

He concluded by saying: “With all of that, the history in it, the film must be powerful for the audiences.”

Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR won the award for Best Foreign Language at the Critics Choice Award. It also bagged an award at the Golden Globes 2023 in the category of Best Original Song.

As per IndiaToday, RRR’s song Natu Natu has been nominated in the Academy Awards 2023.   

